In a dramatic turnaround, the rupee staged its strongest comeback in nearly two years.
The significant rise in the rupee was propelled by the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive intervention.
The rupee crashed to reach a record low of 87.95 versus the US dollar on Monday, sending shockwaves through the market.
While India's forex reserves are still healthy at about 631 billion dollars, the 10-month worth of import cover has fallen over 70 billion dollars since a record high of around 705 billion dollars in September last year.
Rupee recovers amid stock market chaos
Still, the risks are of more foreign outflows amid an escalating trade war hurting the country's import cover.
The Sensex crashed over 700 points to fall below the 76,000 points mark.
The decision by US President Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tax on steel and aluminium imports, together with threats of retaliatory tariffs, caused significant disruption in global markets.
Asian and European stocks showed glimpses of a reversal to gains, suggesting traders are starting to feel numb on the trade war headlines.
(With the inputs from the agencies)