A Chinese man collapsed after experiencing a heart attack at a railway station in Hunan province on February 4. When people and medical staff approached him and brought him back to consciousness, all they hear was the man saying he needs to rush back to work.

The man in his 40s was standing in a queue to board a train when he suddenly collapsed, The South China Morning Post reported. A few doctors and railway staff ran to him and provided emergency medical care after which he gained his senses 20 minutes after the collapse.

The fist sentence the man said after gaining consciousness was, "I need to take the high-speed train to go to work." He added that he does not want to go to the hospital. A doctor present at the site urged him to visit the hospital saying he might have suffered some injuries due to the fall, but the man denied. However, after being insisted by people present there, he agreed to board an ambulance for further examination.

As the video of the incident circulated on the social media platform in China, netizens shared their surprised reactions.

Oh dear, he woke up and the first thing he thought of was to make money. I am so moved!" one internet user wrote.

Meanwhile another said, "He is not alone in this society. Most of us have to bear high burdens, from house loans to kids' education. It is not easy for everyone."

China is facing high unemployment rate and several reports have emerged claiming overwork across the country. As per the SCMP, the unemployment rate in the country for those aged 16 to 24 reached 17.1% in October 2024 and 16.1% in November 2024, a small decline of about 1 per cent

(With inputs from agencies)