A Chinese man, who goes by his surname Jiang, has been arrested for scamming 63 hotels using used condoms and insects like cockroaches. The 21-year-old man, who was arrested in eastern China and spent his university fee on travelling instead of enrolling, used to place dead cockroaches, other insects, and condoms in the rooms when his funds ran out.

He used to blackmail hotels seeking free accommodation along with compensation.

Jiang started his travel journey in September this year when he received the money to enroll into university but he decided to ditch that idea and go to travel instead.

But when Jiang ran out of money while travelling and staying at hotels, he came up with a "creative" idea. He prepared a collection of props, including dead and living insects, used condoms, and strands of hair, to fabricate the sanitary condition of the hotel rooms he used to check-in.

“Over 10 months, Jiang frequently stayed at hotels, sometimes checking into three or four different ones in a single day. He would exploit minor flaws or plant insects, bugs, and hair to threaten hotels with complaints or online exposure, demanding free stays or compensation,” police told My News.

Many of the hotels he blackmailed responded with compensation to save their reputation. But on August 8, a hotel manager reported Jiang to the police for extorting money by alleging hygiene issues.

“His complaints about supposed bugs and hair in the rooms were alarming. Upon discussing these incidents with several other hotels, we noticed a recurring pattern with this guest,” one of the scammed hotel staff told My News.

During the investigation, police found around 23 packets containing items he used to stage his scam, including dead cockroaches and dirty condoms.

The investigation further led to the revelation that Jiang has stayed in around 380 hotels since November last year and many of them have reported financial refunds and compensation to him.

(With inputs from agencies)