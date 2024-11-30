Little Rock, Arkansas

Three people were injured in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Arkansas on Friday (Nov 29), which was also Black Friday. According to the news agency Associated Press, the shooting occurred at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident rather than an active shooter situation.

Addressing a press conference, Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton said that responding officers found one injured person at the scene and two others arrived at a hospital.

Two people involved in shooting

The Associated Press report said that neither of the wounded people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Gun violence in any form or at any time is unacceptable. Today’s shooting at Park Plaza Mall recklessly put lives at risk. My thanks to the @LRPolice and first responders who helped protect our residents and guests. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/wd46WNoubf — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) November 29, 2024 ×

In a statement, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said on Friday that two people were involved in the shooting at Park Plaza Mall, but no arrests have been made so far.

"The careless, senseless and criminal actions of two individuals today jeopardised the lives and safety of residents and visitors. We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery," Mayor Scott, Jr. said.

"Gun violence is unacceptable at any time or in any place. We trust those responsible for this will be held fully accountable for their dangerous and reckless decisions," he added.

Another incident in US on Thanksgiving night

This shooting in Little Rock came a day after a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, killed two people. According to the police, the shooting happened at 9.47 pm local time on Broadmoor Drive.

One person was hospitalised and in a critical condition. A report by CBS News on Friday said that no suspects had been taken into custody yet.

(With inputs from agencies)