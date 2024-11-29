Alaska, United States

In the remotest areas of Alaska, the residents were not far away from Thanksgiving as frozen turkeys were tossed in the parts of the region off the grid by Esther Keim, who is leading the Alaska Turkey Bomb.

Advertisment

Keim, for the third straight year, flew a small plane low and slow across the rural parts of south-central Alaska and dropped frozen turkeys to those for whom the grocery store is inaccessible.

While growing up in Alaska, Keim had seen a family friend airdrop turkeys to her family and others during the holidays. At other times, newspapers were delivered by the pilot.

Nearly 25 years ago, her family had shifted to more urban Alaska.

Advertisment

Also Read: Trump and Musk groove to YMCA at Thanksgiving, Stallone also joins celebrations

Now, with the use of a small plane which Keim had rebuilt with her father, she recently started her turkey delivery mission after she found that a family had been living off the land.

“They were telling me that a squirrel for dinner did not split very far between three people. At that moment, I thought … ‘I’m going to airdrop them a turkey'," Keim said.

Advertisment

In remote Alaska, Esther Keim drops frozen turkeys from a small plane, bringing Thanksgiving to those in isolated areas. Inspired by her childhood, this effort now aids many, with plans for expansion. ?AP#Alaska #Thanksgiving #alaskaturkeybomb #estherkeim #thanksgiving2024 pic.twitter.com/bdPqAB7Qjy — Salar News (@EnglishSalar) November 28, 2024 ×

Keim's efforts had spread by word of mouth as well as through social media posts. She has been delivering 32 frozen turkeys this year to people who live year-round in cabins which have no roads.

Here's how Esther Keim makes turkey deliveries

Every year, Keim goes out making 30 to 40 turkey deliveries as she covers 100 miles from her base north of Anchorage towards the foothills of Denali.

At times, she even enlists “turkey dropper” for help. At other times, she drops the turkeys herself while her friend flies the plane.

At a time, Keim bought around 20 turkeys with the help of donations which were given to her by people through Facebook.

Watch: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Features Whopping 34 Impressive Floats

The turkeys are packed in the plastic garbage bags. “Luckily it’s cold in Alaska, so I don’t have to worry about freezers,” Keim said.

She reaches out to families on the social media platform and informs them about the impending deliveries.

“We won’t drop the turkey until we see them come out of the house or the cabin, because if they don’t see it fall, they’re not going to know where to look,” Keim added.

She said that she likes to drop the turkey on a frozen lake if it is possible because it is easy to locate.

“As far as precision and hitting our target, I am definitely not the best aim. I’ve gotten better, but I have never hit a house, a building, person or dog," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)