Florida

Donald Trump and Elon Musk celebrated Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago together. A video showed the two grooving as the popular track YMCA plays in the background. A social media video shows the two sitting together, with Barron Trump and Melania Trump also at the same table.

Musk shared the video on his X account, and captioned it, "Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!"

Several other people also dance away in the background as the music plays, showcasing a fun Thanksgiving at Trump's Florida club.

Another video shows Musk talking to actor Sylvester Stallone. Musk's caption of the video referred to the woke culture, as he captioned it, "I was telling TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!"

You can also see Trump talking to Melania in the same video.

I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago! https://t.co/3wlYgdJus4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024 ×

Musk and Trump came close during the latter's presidential campaign. The SpaceX CEO offered generous funding to Trump and even appeared at his rally.

Also Read: DOGE chief Musk wants to 'delete' IRS, and people agree with him

After Trump won the election to become the president for a second time, he rewarded Musk with a place in his administration, albeit an external advisory role.

Musk and Trump

Musk has been picked to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) branch, along with Vivek Ramaswamy. DOGE, named after the cryptocurrency, has been tasked with cutting down on funding across the administration.

Just a day back, Musk went after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after it asked for $20 billion additional funding in order to keep functioning.

He asked people in a poll whether the IRS should be "deleted'. Surprisingly, 60 per cent of people voted to "delete" the department, to which Musk then said, "Well, the public has made their view clear..."