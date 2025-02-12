Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.

Advertisment

As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday (Feb 11) joined US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for the first time, his son, X Æ A-Xii accompanied him.

Also read | 'It's essential': Elon Musk says US will go 'bankrupt' without budget cuts

Musk’s son steals the show

Advertisment

The four-year-old kept himself occupied as he played around in the Oval Office and smiled at the cameras as Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to comply with the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The toddler also sat on his father’s shoulders as his father answered the questions posed by the reporters. X also seemed to copy Musk’s hand gestures as he described the president as a ‘high IQ individual’.

Also read | Trump grants Musk veto power over federal hirings, orders agencies to comply with DOGE directives

Advertisment

Social media reacts to videos

A video of the press briefing in the Oval Office at the White House was shared by Musk on his social media X, where users flooded the comments as they found his son adorable.

“I really love this whole scene,” an X user wrote. Many others praised Musk’s son writing comments such as, “I just love your son!! He’s such a sweet boy,” and “Lil X is too cute and very intelligent.” One joked, “Sorry, listening but watching little X.”

Also read | Elon Musk defends growing influence in Trump 2.0 administration, describes DOGE as 'unelected' fourth branch of govt

A person recalled former president John F Kennedy’s son, saying “Your son is the cutest thing on 2 feet. Watching him yesterday was reminiscent of John John (Kennedy) playing around his father's (JFK) desk.”

Some users also hoped X to follow his father’s and Trump’s path, saying “Hahaha Elon’s kid is gonna be running companies before he is old enough to be able to handle a paperclip.” Another said, “An invaluable experience for the kid, definitely a candidate for future president.”

Also read | Elon Musk changes X display name again, brings back ‘Harry Bolz’

Born in May 2020 to Musk and Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Boucher), X Æ A-Xii earlier became viral for his unusual name.

(With inputs from agencies)