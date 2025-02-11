Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X has once again changed his display name to "Harry Bolz." The move, which comes just hours after reports of his potential bid to take control of OpenAI, marks the second time he has used this alias. He first adopted the name in April 2023, sparking curiosity and amusement among his followers.

A joke or a hidden message ?

Musk’s name change appears to be a play on words, referencing the slang term “hairy balls.” In 2023, he acknowledged the joke in a tweet, confirming that it was meant to be humorous. While this latest name switch has no clear explanation yet, it aligns with his long history of engaging in internet humour and memes.

Musk’s history of display name changes

This is not the first time Musk has altered his identity on X for fun. Some of his most notable name changes include:

April 2023: The first ‘Harry Bolz’ phase

Musk briefly used the name, sparking online discussions. The joke was widely recognised, and he later reverted to his usual display name.

December 2024: ‘Kekius Maximus’

Musk changed his name to a combination of "kek" (a popular gaming term) and "Maximus" (a nod to Roman titles). He also updated his profile picture to Pepe the Frog dressed as a gladiator, further fueling speculation about his references to internet subcultures.

(With inputs from agencies)