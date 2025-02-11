India is set to host the next international artificial intelligence (AI) summit after co-hosting it with France at the recently concluded event in Paris. The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Tuesday.

Addressing delegates at the Grand Palais, Indian PM Modi said, "To build on the momentum of this action summit, India would be happy to host the next summit."

He also welcomed the establishment of the AI Foundation at the Council for Sustainable AI. He called for a truly global partnership that includes the Global South, ensuring that their concerns and needs are addressed.

Two-day AI Summit in Paris concludes

The two-day Paris summit focused on the rapid advancements in AI and the need for ethical and inclusive governance. However, despite the broad support for international collaboration, key players such as the United States and the United Kingdom refrained from signing the final statement.

The 61 signatories, which included China, Germany, France, and India, emphasised the importance of AI being "open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure, and trustworthy," aligning with international frameworks.

PM Modi's speech at the AI Summit in Paris

During his speech, Modi highlighted both the opportunities and challenges of AI, particularly in fields like healthcare. While admitting fears about job displacement, he underscored the need for investment in skills development.

"There are many biases we need to think carefully about," he warned, adding that AI should not exclude any nation, especially those in the Global South.

“We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans, but no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us, humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us,” he said.

Macron's closing address at AI Summit in Paris

Macron, in his closing address, stressed the importance of fostering trust in AI to avoid a situation where the technology becomes a source of division.

He warned that “if we break the trust, AI will divide the world,” and called for balanced regulations that do not stifle innovation but provide necessary safeguards. He outlined key factors for AI’s trusted rollout, including fair access, data quality, privacy, security, and copyright protections.

US Vice President JD Vance cautions against excessive regulation of AI

US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, cautioned against excessive regulation, urging a balanced approach that encourages innovation rather than restricting it. "America wants to partner with all of you. We want to embark on the AI revolution before us with the spirit of openness and collaboration," Vance said.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen announces additional investment in AI

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the summit, stressing how quickly AI is evolving. "This is the third summit on AI safety in just one year, and yet three new generations of ever more powerful AI models have been released in that time," she said.

She dismissed concerns that Europe was lagging in AI development, saying that "the AI race is far from over" and announced an additional €50 billion investment in AI, bringing the EU’s total AI funding to €200 billion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns about risks of AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "It used to take one person their entire PhD to do one protein, and within three months, AlphaFold unlocked over 200 million protein structures. Now it’s an open database, benefiting researchers and biologists worldwide." However, he also cautioned about AI risks, particularly in the creation of deepfakes, calling for clear standards to regulate AI-generated content.

(With inputs from agencies)