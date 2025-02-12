SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday (Feb 11) joined US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and took questions from reporters for the first time since he joined the Trump 2.0 administration as a "special" government employee.

Standing behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Musk brushed off concerns over his increasing influence within the Trump administration, defending his oversight of sweeping federal agency cuts as part of the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE). Instead, he assured reporters that his role was in line with the will of the American people.

'Special' government employee Elon Musk

Referring to DOGE as the "unelected" fourth branch, Musk said that "The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get".

"That's what democracy is all about," he added.

Critics argue Musk's involvement presents obvious conflicts of interest, as multiple federal agencies he is now reshaping have active investigations into his various business ventures. However, Musk dismissed the controversy, saying he is committed to transparency and joked that the scrutiny was like a "daily proctology exam".

"Transparency is what builds trust," Musk claimed, even as federal judges have ordered some of his budget cuts for congressionally approved programs to be halted.

"Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely, on things that matter," Musk insisted, defending the cuts. His remarks came just days after a judge blocked the administration’s attempt to slash billions in medical research funding.

President Donald Trump, seated nearby, backed Musk's approach and claimed that his administration had already uncovered widespread "fraud and abuse" in government spending—though he provided no fresh evidence. Trump also accused past administrations of engaging in "kickbacks" when awarding federal contracts.

(With inputs from agencies)