US President Donald Trump has been taking actions to cut staff at the federal bureaucracy and also dismantling several agencies. Trump on Tuesday (Feb 11) signed a new executive order to limit new hiring and commence a "critical transformation" of government.

Trump has some specific targets, including, foreign aid workers, inspectors general, Jan. 6 investigators, and diversity, equity, and inclusion workers.

Moreover, he has also given wide powers to his close Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has cracked down on more than a dozen agencies in search of spending and layoffs.

However, the US federal courts have temporarily halted some of the administration's efforts but many more layoffs across the government are expected in the weeks ahead.

List of agencies that have been under Trump's radar:

United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Elon Musk on February 2 announced to shut down USAID, which is responsible for humanitarian efforts across the world. However, the agency's website was taken down before the announcement, which left many aid groups across the globe in the dark.

In the beginning, the Trump administration put nearly 60 senior staffers on leave. “We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” Musk posted on X on Feb 3.

Later, the administration said it would reduce the aid agency's workforce from more than 10,000 to hundreds of staffers. However, a judge e temporarily halted the effort for more than 2,000 employees.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Elon Musk on Feb 7 posted on X, saying that the employees of the financial industry watchdog, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, maybe next. “CFPB RIP” he posted on X.

The next day, the acting director of the bureau told the staff of more than 1,700 to effectively halt work.

Employees were asked "not to perform any work tasks" starting Feb 10 and the agency's DC offices are expected to be closed all week.

Centres of Medicare and Medicaid Services

The CMS, a subagency of the Department of Health and Human Services, has also been collaborating with DOGE since February 5.

Musk took to X, tweeting a Wall Street Journal article reporting thing, and said, "Yeah, this is where the big money fraud is happening."

Department of Education

Musk's DOGE gained access to the Department of Education, which Trump has promised to dismantle despite such an action needing congressional approval, Democratic leaders said.

DOGE reduced the number of employees at the Department of Education, slashing 89 independent research contracts at the department's Institute of Education Sciences worth nearly $900 million.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

The Department of Homeland Security on February 11 fired four FEMA officials. This comes a day after Musk posted on X, claiming that he found tens of millions of dollars had been spent by the agency to lodge migrants in New York hotels.

Among the terminated officials were FEMA's chief financial officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist, according to DHS.

Federal Aviation Administration

The Department of Transportation and Musk announced earlier this month that he had access to FAA technologies to make "rapid safety upgrades", Musk posted on X.

The next day, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, arguing that it was a “conflict of interest for someone whose company is regulated by the federal government to be involved in anything that affects his personal financial interest, his company or his competitors.

(With inputs from agencies)