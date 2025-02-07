US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 7) said that the USAID is driving the "radical left" crazy but they cannot do anything about it. He stressed that the "corruption" is at levels rarely seen before".

Trump's remarks come as his administration has frozen foreign aid amid his move to cut government spending.

Trump took to Truth Social and posted, "USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and there is nothing they can do about it because the way in which the money has been spent, so much of it fraudulently, is totally unexplainable."

He further stressed to "close it down".

The US aid agency could see its staff reduced from about 10,000 workers to around 300 workers amid Trump's move.

Some of the essential staff are already set to be placed on administration leave at midnight on Friday. According to an online notice, a plan is being prepared for return travel and the termination of non-essential contractors.

Amid this cut on USAID, hundreds of programmes have already been frozen in countries worldwide.

Moreover, the US president signed an executive order to pause foreign assistance by the agency for 90 days, alleging “USAID is being run by radical lunatics", vowing he would end the "waste, fraud and abuse" by the agency.

Meanwhile, in a video on the social media platform YouTube, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast exposed a list of shocking spending by the agency. It included allocating condoms worth millions to the Taliban to funding LGBTQ propaganda.

The critics reacted to the foreign aid cuts, saying that it could have dire consequences for global aid efforts.

“That’s outrageous,” said J Brian Atwood, who led USAID for over six years. He warned that gutting the agency would effectively dismantle a program that has saved millions of lives. “A lot of people will not survive,”

(With inputs from agencies)