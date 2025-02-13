PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: During his two-day US visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, making him the fourth foreign leader to visit the president following his inauguration on January 20.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates Today
Feb 13, 2025 18:21 IST
Modi in US: Full schedule
1600 Hrs EST (02:30 AM IST) - PM Modi to arrive at the White House
1605 - 1650 Hrs EST (02:35- 3:20 AM IST) - Bilateral meeting
1710 - 1740 Hrs EST (03:40 AM-04:10 AM IST)- Press statements by PM Modi and Trump
1740 - 1840 Hrs EST (04:10 AM-05:10 AM) - Dinner hosted by President Trump
These timings are subject to change based on real-time developments
Feb 13, 2025 19:57 IST
PM Modi is staying at the Blair House during his visit to the US
PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy today, 13th February at Blair House in Washington, DC.
PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy today, 13th February at Blair House in Washington, DC.
PM Modi is staying at the Blair House during his visit… pic.twitter.com/HJyZwzKNx1
Feb 13, 2025 19:09 IST
PM Modi set to meet NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump and other prominent American personalities during his two-day visit to the United States.
After a bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House , both leaders will deliver a joint press statement followed by a dinner hosted by the US leader tonight.
The Prime Minister's schedule includes meetings with the US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Feb 13, 2025 18:22 IST
PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the United States on Wednesday as he began his visit, during which he will meet with US President Donald Trump. After landing, PM Modi posted on X that he is looking forward to meeting Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary.