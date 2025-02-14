Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi found an interesting way of summarising his vision for the US-India ties.PM Modi hailed the friendship between India and the US, saying it was the "strongest it has ever been".

As Trump welcomed Modi to the White House, PM Modi used 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), which is a phrase inspired by Donald Trump.

PM Modi added his own twist, and said that just as the US, a developed India means 'Make India Great Again', or 'MIGA'.

Modi made the comment at a joint press conference after a meeting with President Trump in Washington. He said, "In American terms, a developed India means 'Make India Great Again,' or 'MIGA.'"

"When America and India work together—'MAGA' plus 'MIGA'—it creates a 'MEGA' partnership for prosperity. And this MEGA spirit gives new scale and scope to our goals," PM Modi added.

India-US trade

PM Modi said that the US and India have set a target of doubling their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. He noted that both nations will work on concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement very soon.

"We have ... set ourselves the target of more than doubling our bilateral trade to attain $500 billion by 2030. Our teams will work on concluding very soon, a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” Modi said.

"In order to ensure India's energy security, we will focus on trade in oil and gas. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase in the area of nuclear energy," Modi said. He noted that the pact should be finalised "very soon".

While responding to the same, Trump said that he and PM Modi have agreed to start talks to address "long-running disparities" in trade.

Trump made the remarks after announcing plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that could hit allies and adversaries alike.

He said: "We'll begin negotiations to address the long-running disparities that should have been taken care of over the last four years."

(With inputs from agencies)