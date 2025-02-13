Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, following a two-day visit to France where he and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit.

During his two-day US visit, Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, making him the fourth foreign leader to visit the president following his inauguration on January 20.

Modi in US: Full schedule

1600 Hrs EST (02:30 AM IST) - PM Modi to arrive at the White House

1605 - 1650 Hrs EST (02:35- 3:20 AM IST) - Bilateral meeting

1710 - 1740 Hrs EST (03:40 AM-04:10 AM IST)- Press statements by PM Modi and Trump

1740 - 1840 Hrs EST (04:10 AM-05:10 AM) - Dinner hosted by President Trump

These timings are subject to change based on real-time developments

Significance of Modi-Trump meeting

During his visit to the US, PM Modi will hold high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump in the face of concerns in New Delhi over Washington's new "America First" trade agenda as well as its policy on immigration.

The Indian PM is staying at the Blair House, the US presidential guest house, in the heart of the American capital city.

In their meeting, the two leaders are likely to broadly focus on ramping up India-US cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, defence, technology, and immigration.

PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard

PM Modi held one-on-one interaction with Tulsi Gabbard, who was appointed the director of national intelligence. The Republican-controlled US Senate voted 52 to 48 to confirm Gabbard on Wednesday as Trump's choice to lead the country's intelligence services.

PM Modi wrote, "Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary."

(With inputs from agencies)