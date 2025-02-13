Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 12) reached the United States for a vital meeting with newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump. During his stay, the Indian PM will be staying at the Blair House, a historic guest lodging reserved for international dignitaries visiting the POTUS and the White House.

Here's all you need to know about Blair House, where PM Modi will stay during his US visit.

'World's most exclusive hotel'

Blair House is often called the "world's most exclusive hotel," due to its exhaustive guest list that features presidents—including Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, world leaders and even royalty.

Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, the historic guest house was built in 1824.

It is a luxurious property spanning 70,000 square feet and has 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, and a fully equipped beauty salon. Blair House is not just one house, it is actually four interconnected townhouses.

Furnished with decor, antique furniture, fine art, and countless historical artefacts that reflect American history and craftsmanship, the Blair House offers its guests a five-star experience.

Blair House and PM Modi

Ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit to the US, the iconic Blair House was decked with the Indian flag, reports ANI.

Modi is in the US for the first time after Trump assumed office for his second term as the POTUS. This term will give the two global leaders an opportunity to rekindle their 'bromance' that they were known for during Trump's first term (2016-2020).

Modi in his departure statement fondly recalled his equation with Trump and said: "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

He added that this "visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience."

"We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."

(With inputs from agencies)