PM Modi Meets Tulsi Gabbard: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the United States on Wednesday as he began his visit, during which he will meet with US President Donald Trump. After landing, PM Modi posted on X that he is looking forward to meeting Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Advertisment

Also read: PM Modi’s US visit: Indian premier to meet ‘dear friend’ Trump amid tariff threats, mass deportations

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US, and other officials welcomed PM Modi at the airport. He was also received by the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. People of the Indian community were gathered outside Blair House to welcome PM Modi.

Also read: Indian govt to introduce new Income Tax Bill 2025 in Parliament - What to expect?

Advertisment

"Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," PM Modi said.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the US after Trump assumed office for the second term. The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two nations. "Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," the India PM said.

Also read: Supreme court criticises freebies, says people not willing to work

Advertisment

Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet.… pic.twitter.com/dDMun17fPq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

A warm reception in the winter chill!



Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them. pic.twitter.com/H1LXWafTC2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard

PM Modi held one-on-one interaction with Tulsi Gabbard, who was appointed the director of national intelligence. The Republican-controlled US Senate voted 52 to 48 to confirm Gabbard on Wednesday as Trump's choice to lead the country's intelligence services.

Also read: Oman to host Indian Ocean Conference from Feb 16-17th

PM Modi wrote, "Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary."

Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary. pic.twitter.com/w2bhsh8CKF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)