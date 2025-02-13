Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US on Thursday (Feb 13), is a landmark moment in the growing partnership between the two nations.

As the fourth foreign leader to be welcomed to the White House since President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, Modi's "official working visit" underscores the significance of this bilateral relationship.

What's more, this visit sets a new precedent as the earliest meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and a US President in recent history.

Tariffs likely on Modi’s agenda

Trump has promised to announce further tariffs later this week, and though he hasn’t specified which countries or sectors might be targeted, India is expected to be affected.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that the US is expected to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries with unfair trade practices, including India, before President Trump meets with Prime Minister Modi. These tariffs aim to counter restrictions on US imports that the Trump administration considers unfair.

Trump has already imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports on top of existing tariffs and has introduced a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports. But when Modi meets Trump, the Indian PM could point to recent unilateral steps that India has taken to lower the barriers to entry for US goods, say analysts.

Modi’s plan for deportation

Over 100 Indian illegal immigrants were deported from the United States on a military aircraft in handcuffs and leg restraints earlier this month which triggered an uproar in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, prompting questions about the Standard Operation Procedures.

India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said that the use of restraints was part of the US’s deportation policy, adding that “It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad”.

“Our focus should be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travellers,” said Jaishankar.

‘Commitment to QUAD’

Modi is only the fourth world leader to meet US President Trump since his re-election, after conflict-engaged Israel, Jordan and Japan, its ally in the Asia Pacific. Modi being invited this early in Trump’s term shows how important the US president considers ties with India.

The Modi-Trump conversion on a phone call on January 27 also “emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership”, a US government statement after their conversation said.

The Trump administration has made it clear that the Indo-Pacific region is a top priority, and that's largely due to the rising competition with China, according to former US diplomat Danilowicz.

(With inputs from agencies)