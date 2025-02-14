US President Donald Trump assumed that Elon Musk met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he wanted to do business in India.

Trump, after announcing "reciprocal tariffs" on Friday (Feb 14) was answering the questions of reporters.

The US president stressed that "India is a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs".

"They have the highest tariffs...It's a hard place to do business. I would imagine he met possibly because he is running a company, he is doing this as something that he has felt strongly about for a long time...," Trump said.

Journalist: Did Elon Musk meet with Prime Minister Modi as an American CEO, or as a representative of the US govt?



President Trump: I don’t know. They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India. But India is a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs... pic.twitter.com/rAsyUOfTRm — WION (@WIONews) February 13, 2025

Trump announced to impose of reciprocal tariffs today, saying that India has more tariffs than nearly any other country.

In an escalation on trade issues, Trump further said that whatever countries charge the US, America will charge the same, "no more, no less".

For example, if India imposes a 25-percent tariff on US autos, Washington will have a 25-percent tariff as well on imports of autos from India, explained a Nomura report this week.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday (Feb 14) at the Blair House in Washington DC.

Musk, who heads the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by his three children. He also presented PM Modi with a special gift before the discussion.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi said that he had a good meeting with Musk, where he discussed issues such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

"Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,’" PM Modi wrote on X.

