Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk at Blair House in the Washington DC, as he began his US visit.

Musk was accompanied by his family, including his three children X, Strider and Azure.

PM Modi was seen sharing a laugh with Musk's children.

It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects! pic.twitter.com/0WTEqBaVpT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

In a post on X, the Indian PM said, "It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!"

The discussions revolved around key topics including space, innovation, artificial intelligence, and Tesla's expansion plans in India.

Musk's children added a unique touch to their official meeting.

This has become quite common as, a day before, Musk took his son X during his conference with Donald Trump.

Last month, he was also seen on stage with Musk at Trump's pre-inauguration rally in Washington, DC.

Moreover, he was also present at Trump and First Lady Melania's annual New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is currently in the US on a two day-visit. He is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump later in the day.

He held bilateral meetings with US NSA Michael Waltz, Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

After his meeting with Musk, PM Modi said that he had a good meeting with Musk, where he discussed issues such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

"Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,’" PM Modi wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)