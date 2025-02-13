Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House in Washington on Thursday (Feb 13).

Advertisment

Musk, who heads the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by his three children.

He also presented PM Modi with a special gift before the discussion.

#WATCH | The bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is underway at Blair House in Washington, DC.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/74pq4q1FRd — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

Advertisment

During his meeting with PM Modi, Musk likely discussed Starlink's ambitions in India, including its pending license application with the Department of Telecommunications. Notably, the Indian government has expressed support for allocating spectrum to Starlink through administrative means, rather than auction, paving the way for a potential breakthrough in the company's Indian operations.

Also read: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk presents a special gift to Indian PM Narendra Modi

'Discussed space, mobility, technology'

Advertisment

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi said that he had a good meeting with Musk, where he discussed issues such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation.

"Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,’" PM Modi wrote.

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

In a separate post, the Indian prime minister shared images with Musk's kids saying that it was a "delight to meet" the Tesla CEO's family.

"It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!" he wrote.

It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects! pic.twitter.com/0WTEqBaVpT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening (Feb 12) for a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)