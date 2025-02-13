Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday (Feb 13). Before the meeting, the SpaceX CEO presented a special gift to PM Modi.

Advertisment

PM Modi and Musk meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington DC. The meeting was followed by Modi’s earlier discussions with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Also read | PM Modi meets Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in US

Advertisment

In an X post, PM Modi listed the various topics on which the two talked.

“Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC,” PM Modi wrote. “We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/tNgnaJJHs2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

Advertisment

Also read | Trump, Modi to discuss defence, trade, and critical technologies; key announcements expected

Musk, who heads the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrived at Blair House with his three young kids who could be seen sitting with the two while they engaged in talks.

It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects! pic.twitter.com/0WTEqBaVpT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

Also read | 'Great friend': PM Modi meets US NSA Michael Waltz, says 'strong potential for cooperation in AI, space'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting. During his two-day US visit, Modi is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day, making him the fourth foreign leader to visit the president following his inauguration on January 20. He will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House.

(With inputs from agencies)