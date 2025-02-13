Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 13) met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz in Washington, DC, as he kickstarts his visit to the United States. They held a bilateral meeting at Blair House, where the Indian prime minister is staying.

PM Modi called Waltz "a great friend of India", and stressed that defence, technology, and security are important aspects of India-USA ties, and "we had a wonderful discussion around these issues."

"There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space, and more," PM Modi added in a post on X.

During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present. This meeting marks the first engagement held by PM Modi in the day.

The Indian PM is staying at the Blair House, the US presidential guest house, in the heart of the American capital city.

He will be meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Moreover, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a meeting with President Donald Trump in the day. This will mark the first bilateral talks between the two leaders after Trump took office last month.

In their meeting, the two leaders are likely to broadly focus on ramping up India-US cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, defence, technology, and immigration.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the United States on Donald Trump's invitation. After arriving, he was greeted by a huge crowd of Indian diaspora, who were seen chanting "Modi slogans."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met the new director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, after landing in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

PM Modi said in a post on X that he discussed India-US friendship with her and also congratulated her for becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

