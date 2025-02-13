Indian PM Narendra Modi is on his first visit to the US since President Donald Trump started his second term in office. Check the live updates.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that he would impose reciprocal tariffs but did not provide details.

In other news, President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur following Biren Singh's resignation from the chief minister post.

PM Modi US visit Live: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz begins

During his two-day US visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, making him the fourth foreign leader to visit the president following his inauguration on January 20.

‘Today is a big one’: Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ post ahead of his meeting with PM Modi

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump revealed his intention to impose the tariffs but didn't provide details on the plan or its target.

President's Rule imposed in Manipur days after Biren Singh resigned from CM post

President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur days after Biren Singh resigned from the chief minister's post on February 9.

Scholz says Afghan suspect in 'awful' Munich car attack must be punished and deported

A vehicle rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, wounding at least 28 people, said the police officials on Thursday (Feb 13).

Zelensky says will not accept any deal if Kyiv not included on Trump-Putin call

Following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Feb 12), Russian officials and state media rejoiced, announcing a likely meeting soon between the two leaders to negotiate a peace deal in the Ukraine war.

US to send second batch of illegal immigrants to India: Report

The United States will be sending a second batch of deportees to India, who entered the country through “donkey routes” or other illegal means, according to reports. This comes amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first US visit after President Donald Trump started his second term in office.

Hamas says committed to freeing hostages 'according to specified timetable'

Israel on Thursday (Feb 13) warned that Hamas must release three live hostages under the Gaza ceasefire agreement or else it will get back to war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Mass firings begin as Trump and Musk plan to shrink US federal workforce

Mass firings at US federal agencies have begun with terminations of probationary employees at the Department of Education and the Small Business Administration.

‘Non-negotiable’ - No relief for Indian players as BCCI clears stance on new policy

Despite Indian captain Rohit Sharma getting caught off record claiming to speak with the new BCCI secretary over relaxing some pointers in the new mandate released by the BCCI in the wake of India’s horrid run in Tests lately, the latest reports suggest that the board has cleared its stance over the same, saying these SOPs are ‘non-negotiable’.

Urvashi Rautela cancels her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast amid controversy

After singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela reportedly canceled her scheduled appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. It was set to take place in the coming days, but owing to the controversy sparked by Ranveer on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent earlier this week, Urvashi has decided to distance herself from YouTuber's show. She has reportedly also unfollowed him on social media.