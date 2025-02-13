Following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Feb 12), Russian officials and state media rejoiced, announcing a likely meeting soon between the two leaders to negotiate a peace deal in the Ukraine war.

Shortly after his call with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone call with Trump, the presidency in Kyiv said.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (Feb 13) that he will not accept any agreements about Ukraine that do not include Kyiv in discussions, reported news agency AP. The Ukrainian leader described Trump’s prospect of sidelining Zelensky and European governments as “very dangerous”.

Zelensky will not accept deal without consultation

Following his phone call with Trump, Zelensky said that the vital thing was to “not allow everything to go according to Putin’s plan.”

“We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us. I articulate this very clearly to our partners – any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us – we will not accept,” the Ukranian leader said.

During his conversation with Trump, Zelensky said that he wanted to speak with both him and Putin at the same time.

“He never mentioned in a conversation that Putin and Russia was a priority. We, today, trust these words. For us it is very important to preserve the support of the United States of America,” Zelensky said.

Europe warns Trump against striking ‘dirty deal’

European governments warned a “dirty deal” between Trump and Moscow on ending the Ukraine war was doomed to fail, adding that they and Kyiv must be included in the negotiation talks.

Speaking to reporters at NATO talks in Brussels, EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasised that no deal “behind our backs” would work and accused Washington of “appeasement” towards Russia.

“We shouldn't take anything off the table before the negotiations have even started because it plays to Russia's court and it is what they want,” she said.

“Any quick fix is a dirty deal,” she said. “It will just simply not work.”

(With inputs from agencies)