/Ukraine war military casualties cross 2 million; Russian deaths four times higher: Study finds

More than two million military casualties have been recorded in the Russia-Ukraine war since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24, 2022, making it the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, according to a study published on Wednesday by the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The report said Russian forces have suffered the heaviest losses during the war.

"Combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties have exceeded 2 million," the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said.

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According to the study, Russia has recorded between 1.4 million military casualties, including those killed, wounded and missing. Of these, an estimated 400,000 to 450,000 Russian troops have been killed since the war began.

Ukraine's military has suffered between 525,000 and 625,000 casualties, with fatalities estimated at between 125,000 and 150,000 during the same period.

The CSIS report noted that "Russian fatalities in Ukraine are more than four times greater than all US fatalities in all wars combined since World War II," while the ratio of Russian to Ukrainian casualties has likely increased to around 8 to 1 in the first half of this year.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine releases official casualty figures, but the latest estimates from CSIS are broadly aligned with assessments made by Western governments.

Russia and Ukraine vow fresh attacks

The fighting continued to intensify despite the mounting losses. Russia and Ukraine both pledged fresh assaults after Moscow launched a large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv that killed at least 25 people, damaged apartment buildings and forced tens of thousands of residents to seek shelter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would "definitely" respond to the latest strikes as he visited a partially destroyed residential building.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 496 drones and 74 missiles, including ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept.

Meanwhile, a US official said President Donald Trump continues to push for a peace agreement to end the conflict after the latest Russian strikes on Kyiv.

"President Trump has a humanitarian heart and wants this war settled so the senseless killing ends," AFP quoted the US official as saying.