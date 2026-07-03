/Alexandra Eala scripts Wimbledon history as first Filipino to reach Grand Slam third round

Alexandra Eala created history at Wimbledon by becoming the first Filipino player in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles tournament after defeating Australia's Maya Joint in an impressive comeback on Thursday. The 21-year-old recovered from a slow start to defeat Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 on Court Three, where hundreds of Filipino supporters created a vibrant atmosphere by waving national flags and cheering throughout the match.

The victory sets up a blockbuster third-round clash against reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek. Following the historic win, Eala reflected on what the achievement means for both herself and her country. "It's obviously an amazing thing for me to do that for my country," she said after booking a last-32 tie with reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek. "I really appreciate that I'm able to share this with the nation, but I think first and foremost it makes me super proud because of the work that I've put in."

Court Three had a distinctly Filipino atmosphere, with fans filling the stands and waving the Southeast Asian nation's flag. Adding to the celebration, Eala's family and team wore T-shirts featuring the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines.

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Eala praised the support she received throughout the match. "I think the atmosphere today was amazing, it was electric, respectful and all that I could have hoped for," said Eala, who stayed on court for as long as possible to sign autographs.

"Of course I also want to give them time, my time," Eala told reporters of her fans. "It's extremely hard to get tickets here at Wimbledon so I'm very happy with the support."

The Philippines, the world's 12th most populous country, has produced global sporting icons such as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo. Eala is now emerging as one of the nation's brightest tennis stars. She also wore a custom Nike visor featuring a Tagalog phrase that translates to: “Every dream begins as a seed. Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.” Speaking about representing her heritage on one of tennis' biggest stages, Eala said, "I think it's so sentimental to be able wear things or to carry parts of my culture with me on court, because of course it's a huge reason as to who I am,"

"And for me to be able to represent the Philippines in Wimbledon, I guess, and in the biggest stages in the world, it means so much to me."

Hard work paying off

Eala will now renew her growing rivalry with six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. The Filipino star stunned Swiatek during the quarter-finals of the 2025 Miami Open before the Polish player avenged that defeat in Madrid after recovering from a one-set deficit. Eala also eased concerns about the heavy bandaging on her right leg, confirming it was only precautionary.

"I'm okay, no injury, no serious problem. The bandage is more preventative. I mean, I guess I'm normal tired. It's my job, so I'll be back," she said.

The historic Wimbledon run marks a major breakthrough after Eala had won just one match across her previous five Grand Slam appearances. She entered Wimbledon in outstanding form after reaching the semi-finals in Berlin and capturing the WTA 125 title in Birmingham. Eala credited her recent success to months of hard work alongside her coaching team. "I've been working extremely hard, my team has been working extremely hard and I really feel like it's paying off, so these wins mean a lot," said Eala.