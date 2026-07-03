/'T20 cricket is often won and lost by one or two runs', says South African legend Jonty Rhodes

South African legend Jonty Rhodes believes that exceptional fielding remains one of the biggest match-winning factors in T20 cricket, and that philosophy played a decisive role in the Rotterdam Dockers' strategy during the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) draft. Replying to a question on whether athleticism influenced the franchise's player selections, Rhodes said the Dockers deliberately focused on recruiting players capable of making a difference in the field. He revealed that the franchise also added several players with South African connections while selecting four of its six Dutch players during the draft.

According to Rhodes, building a balanced squad meant considering both emerging talent and experienced campaigners. That balance made athletic fielders even more important, as younger players would be expected to cover significant ground and shoulder much of the workload in the outfield. "Fielding, we understand, is a part of T20," Rhodes said, explaining that in several close draft decisions, the franchise ultimately chose the superior fielder over other available options.

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The former South African great emphasised that modern T20 cricket is frequently decided by the finest margins rather than massive score differences. "T20 cricket is often won and lost by one or two runs," Rhodes said. “It's never big scores that make the difference.” That belief, he added, reinforced the importance of selecting cricketers who can contribute beyond batting and bowling by saving crucial runs, taking catches, and creating game-changing moments in the field. For the Rotterdam Dockers, the ETPL draft was therefore about much more than assembling a talented batting line-up. It was about creating an athletic, well-balanced squad capable of winning the small moments that often determine the outcome of T20 matches.

Squads of all the franchises

Rotterdam Dockers: Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar

Amsterdam Flames: Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill and Max O'Dowd

Irish Wolves: Matthew Humphreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan and Alexander Roy

Dublin Guardians: Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes and Chris Greaves

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Safyaan Sharif and Finlay McCreath

Glasgow Cosmic: Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson and Chris McBride