/Here's why England fans can stay in pubs until 5am for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico

England fans across England and Wales will be able to watch the national team's FIFA World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico in their local pubs after the UK government announced a late change to licensing rules, allowing venues to remain open until 5am on Monday morning. The match at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is scheduled to kick off at 1am UK time. Earlier on Thursday, the government had stated it would not extend licensing laws beyond the measures already announced for this summer’s tournament. However, later in the day, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that pubs would be permitted to stay open until 5am for the knockout fixture, which is expected to finish after 3am.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, many pubs across the UK usually close at 11pm unless they receive permission for extended opening hours. In March, the government announced that pubs in England and Wales would be allowed to remain open until 2am for certain World Cup matches involving home nations that reached the later stages of the tournament. Those extensions covered quarter-finals beginning at 10pm and quarter-finals, semi-finals, or the final kicking off at or before 9pm. The last-16 match against Mexico, with its 1am (BST) kickoff, was not included under those original licensing relaxations.

Pubs intending to take advantage of the extended hours must have already submitted a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) at least five working days in advance. This means venues that failed to apply by Friday, June 26, are no longer eligible to benefit from the latest extension. Before the policy reversal, the government had ruled out changing licensing laws following England's last-32 victory over DR Congo on Wednesday. During Thursday's session in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat MP Max Wilkinson asked whether ministers would reconsider pub opening hours for Sunday's fixture. Business Minister Kate Dearden responded that no further extension was planned.

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After praising England captain Harry Kane's display against DR Congo, Dearden said, “Pubs can stay open for an extra two to three hours depending on how late the match starts, so pubs can still open as the game finishes. Regarding Sunday, unfortunately, that doesn’t apply with the 1am start but going forwards we are absolutely backing our pubs so people can watch and support our lads, and it’s coming home hopefully.”