/WION Decodes | India-Japan 16-point roadmap on economic security, AI, energy resilience

India and Japan have unveiled a 16-point roadmap to deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, signalling a major expansion of cooperation beyond traditional trade and investment. Announced after the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi, the roadmap places economic security, artificial intelligence (AI), resilient supply chains and clean energy at the centre of bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also released three key policy documents covering economic security, AI cooperation and energy resilience, alongside a series of agreements across emerging technologies, mobility, critical minerals and financial services.

What is the 16-point roadmap?

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The roadmap outlines a broad framework for cooperation across strategic sectors that both countries consider essential for future economic growth and national security.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, economic security will now serve as a foundational pillar of the partnership. The two sides said their cooperation is based on "mutual trust, shared values and aligned interests", while recognising that their economic prosperity and security are increasingly interconnected.

The initiative also reflects growing concerns over economic coercion, arbitrary export restrictions and non-market practices that can disrupt global supply chains, particularly for critical minerals and strategic industries.

Which sectors will receive priority?

The roadmap identifies five priority sectors under the economic security partnership.

Semiconductors: India and Japan will work to diversify semiconductor supply chains, strengthen manufacturing, research, chip design and skill development, while encouraging greater participation of Japanese firms in India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Critical minerals: Both countries will expand technical cooperation between the Geological Survey of India and Japan's JOGMEC. They also plan to develop an ecosystem for e-waste recycling to improve the recovery of critical minerals.

Information and communication technology: Cooperation will include 5G Advanced, Open RAN, data centres, submarine cables, AI infrastructure and standards for beyond 5G and 6G technologies. A Track 1.5 Economic Security Dialogue involving governments, industry and experts will also be launched.

AI collaboration central to the partnership

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the biggest pillars of the roadmap.

India and Japan agreed to build a safe, secure, trustworthy, inclusive and human-centric AI ecosystem. Their cooperation will cover the entire AI technology stack, including secure digital infrastructure, semiconductors, GPUs, compute resources, multilingual and open-source AI models, cybersecurity, AI governance and public sector applications.

Several institutional partnerships were also announced. IIT Bombay's BharatGen Technology Foundation will collaborate with Japan's National Institute of Informatics on multilingual scientific large language models. Sarvam AI and Preferred Networks will jointly develop foundational AI models, while the IndiaAI Mission and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will support AI startups and innovation.

Recognising India's growing AI talent pool, both governments reaffirmed their target of bringing 500 highly skilled Indian AI professionals to Japan by 2030 through expanded research, internships and industry partnerships.

Partnership to strengthen energy security

India and Japan also adopted a Joint Statement on Energy Resilience aimed at improving cooperation in strategic petroleum reserves, crude oil stockpiling, maritime energy transport and clean energy.

The two countries will exchange best practices on emergency response systems, reserve management and stockpiling while exploring joint investments across maritime energy transport value chains.

The summit also launched the India-Japan Cooperative Biogas for Growth Initiative, under which Japan will support the establishment of 1,000 biogas and organic fertiliser plants across India using dairy cooperative networks.

Beyond biogas, both countries agreed to promote hydrogen and ammonia projects, strengthen battery supply chains, encourage cooperation in solar and nuclear energy, and expand collaboration in international carbon credit trading.

What other agreements were signed?

The summit produced agreements across several strategic sectors.

India and Japan signed a memorandum on trusted battery supply chains, strengthened cooperation on pharmaceutical supply chains for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Key Starting Materials, and agreed to deepen collaboration in geological exploration of critical minerals.

The Next Generation Mobility Partnership will expand cooperation in railways, automobiles, aviation, shipbuilding, logistics, ports and urban infrastructure while promoting India as a global manufacturing hub.

Both countries also signed agreements in biotechnology, internet governance and financial regulation, covering deep tech research, internet security, IPv6 adoption, FinTech and RegTech.