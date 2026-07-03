/'Cannot even protect themselves': Iran's FM Araghchi slams CENTCOM over 12 nation security summit in Bahrain

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday criticised the United States Central Command after a regional security conference in Bahrain brought together military leaders from 12 countries, including Syria and Lebanon. He said lasting peace in West Asia must come from within the region and without external involvement.

"Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference," Araghchi said.

The summit, hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, focused on strengthening regional air defence cooperation and protecting key maritime shipping routes.

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Reacting to the meeting in Manama, Araghchi rejected the view that Western military involvement has improved stability in West Asia. In a post on X, he argued that regional countries should be responsible for their own security rather than relying on outside powers.

"Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear," Araghchi stated. “Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves.”

Earlier this week, the US Central Command said senior military officials from 12 countries met in Bahrain to discuss the regional security environment and ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

The conference, led by CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper and hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, included representatives from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

According to CENTCOM, the participants reaffirmed their "commitment to the free flow of commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, also criticised the Bahrain meeting and rejected what he described as Western efforts to shape the security framework of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said: "Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM." He also argued that a military summit in Bahrain could not establish "legal order and security for the Persian Gulf".