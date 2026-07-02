/Meet Empire State Building climbers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov: Journey from Netflix to global headlines

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov have captured global attention after their daring climb of the iconic Empire State Building, that has sparked widespread buzz online. However, their dangerous passion for climbing high end buildings goes back to them appearing in an Netflix documentary. Let's delve into know about them, about their daring stunts and more.

Who are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov?

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, the Russian couple, are widely known for their daring, high-altitude stunts and have starred in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. Born in 1993, Angela Nikolau is a Russian rooftoper and artist who gained recognition due to her unusual photographs taken on the roof of skyscrapers around the world.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2015, Nikolau was reportedly engaged as a witness in an investigation against a rooftopper, Vladimir Podrezov, and his friends, who painted the star of the Stalinist skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment into Ukrainian flag colours. Following in 2016, Nikolau and Ivan have climbed several skyscrapers, including Goldin Finance 117 in Tianjin, which attracted the attention of global media.

In 2017, Nikolau played the main character in the Danish documentary On the Edge of Freedom. Then in 2018, she had also played one of the lead roles in Who is Next? documentary Slovak documentarian Miro Drobný. Then came the 2024 documentary titled Skywalkers: A Love Story, which premiered at the Sundance Festival and was later acquired by Netflix the same year.

Ivan Artemovich Kuznetsov, widely known as Ivan Beerkus, is a Russian rooftopper and daredevil blogger who scales massive skyscrapers without safety gear. His climbing partner and fiancee Angela Nikolau have done several daredevil stunts that include some of the world's tallest buildings.

What is the documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story all about?

Helmed by Jeff Zimbalist and co-directed by Maria Bukhonia and produced by Zimbalist Bukhonia, Tamir Ardom and Chris Smith, the documentary focuses on Russian couple Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov. The film was released in IMAX in July 2024 and on Netflix on July 19, 2024.

Jeff Zimbalist is a renowned filmmaker for his projects including Favela Rising (2005), Momentum Generation (2018), Invisible Beauty (2023), Nossa Chape (2018) and The Two Escobards (2010), among others. He has been shortlisted for an Academy Award and won a Peabody, a DuPont, and 5 Emmy Awards with 21 Emmy nominations.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov's recent viral clip of Empire State Building

The couple have reportedly been arrested after scaling the Empire State Building, which seemed to be a marriage proposal. The duo were dressed in black and wearing masks as they unfurled a banner that read, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace." Police body camera footage showed an officer greeting the couple, who did not appear to be wearing safety harnesses, before explaining that "you can't be up here".