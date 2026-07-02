/Watch | Peace, proposal and police: Couple scales Empire State Building, gets arrested

A daring climb above New York City ended with an unexpected marriage proposal after two people scaled the transmission tower of the Empire State Building, unfurled a peace banner, and later descended before being arrested.

Wearing black outfits and covering their faces, the pair reached the top of the 1,454-foot landmark and displayed a banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

What happened next surprised onlookers even more. After climbing down to a lower platform, the man dropped to one knee and appeared to propose to his companion. She accepted, removed her face covering, and the two hugged and shared a kiss.

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The Empire State Building's observation deck is open to visitors and offers panoramic views of New York City, but access to the higher sections of the tower is prohibited.

According to CBS News, citing law enforcement sources, the couple was identified as 32-year-old Ivan Kuznetsov and 33-year-old Angelina Nikolau, although his social media page identifies him as Ivan Beerkus. The two live in East Orange, New Jersey, and are known for carrying out similar high-rise climbing stunts without ropes or other safety equipment.

An NYPD helicopter responded to the scene as the pair began climbing down at about 12:35 p.m. They were later taken into custody.

Responding to the incident, an Empire State Building spokesperson said, "The unauthorised incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests."

The spokesperson added, "It is to be emphasised that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World's Most Famous Building in the centre of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals."