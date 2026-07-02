/Vera Wang unveils dramatic new haircut on 77th birthday that makes her look ‘almost unrecognizable’

Veteran fashion designer Vera Wang celebrated her 77th birthday in style. The ace designer rang in her special day with an elaborate party and a new hairstyle, which made her look almost unrecognisable. Wang showed off the look in a series of Instagram posts that featured snaps from the birthday party, as well as multiple angles of the designer's new blonde short hair.

Vera Wang debuts new look at 77

"JUST DOWN THE HALL !!! B'DAY TIME !!!🎂🥳🎉❤️," she captioned one carousel shared on Monday, June 29. In the photos, Wang can be seen walking down a hallway in a white halter gown from her own collection.

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Wang, who has been known for her long brunette locks, debuts a shoulder-length honey-blonde lob.

Another post shared a day later shows Wang seated at a long table full of guests as she's presented with a white cake topped with sparklers and the number “77.”

Wang’s experiments with her hair

The ace designer is known to experiment with her looks. Earlier this year, at the Met Gala in May, she stepped out with platinum blonde hair that was pulled back into an effortless style with face-framing pieces.

The designer wore a skin-baring black dress featuring a black bandeau top and a black skirt with a single strap that wrapped around her neck. The look also featured a voluminous black sleeve on one arm.

She wore a similar look at the 2026 BAFTA Awards in February, rocking a platinum-blonde look with dark roots.

About Vera Wang

Vera Wang is an iconic American fashion designer best known for revolutionising the bridal wear industry and creating a massive global lifestyle brand. Based in New York City, she is widely celebrated for her sophisticated, modern, and often avant-garde approach to high fashion. Before Wang opened her first boutique in 1990 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, bridal wear was largely traditional and heavily structured. She is instrumental in introducing sleek, modern fashion sensibilities to wedding gowns. Over the years, her label has become the ultimate luxury name for brides globally.