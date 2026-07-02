/James Ransone death: Autopsy report of It Chapter two actor reveals new details

James Ransone, best known for his performances in It: Chapter Two, Sinister, The Wire and The Black Phone, died in December 2025, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Months after his death, as per a medical report, new information surrounding the actor's untimely death has been revealed.

Autopsy report of James Ransone

As per the Us Weekly report, the medical document obtained revealed that the Hollywood actor had a medical history of mental issues and suicidal ideations prior to his death in December 2025. The medical examiner's office reportedly stated that there were no prescription medications found at the scene, and there was no drug paraphernalia and no note found at the scene.

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In addition, the same report authorities stated, 'There were multiple prescription medications labelled 'diazepam', 'hydroxyzine', and ‘trazodone’ found at the scene. The medical examiner's office also said that James Ransone did not leave a note or a message before his death. The toxicology report revealed that despite finding prescription meds on scene, Ransone's body was free of the drugs they tested one day after his death.

Ransone was tested for several other drugs, including cocaine metabolites, fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA, all of which were not detected. Opiates codeine and morphine as well as opiates hydrocodone and hydromorphone, and phencyclidine were also not found in his system. Reportedly, the actor was also tested for alcohol, which did not detected in his blood.

James' death and his revelation about mental health

James Ransone was found dead at his Los Angeles home, and the LA police officials confirmed that no foul play was suspected during the investigation of the incident, as per several reports. In his past interviews, the actor had opened up about his struggles with mental health, childhood traumas and substance addiction.

All about James Ransone

James Ransone gained recognition with the role of Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in season two of The Wire, created by David Simon. His performance as the troubled dock worker gave him a fan following, and he once again collaborated with the filmmaker in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, in which he portrayed Marine Corporal Josh Ray Person.