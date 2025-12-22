/Who is Jamie McPhee? James Ransone’s wife who chose to stay away from Hollywood’s limelight

James Ransone, best known for playing the character of Ziggy Sobotka in HBO's series The Wire, died on Friday by suicide at the age of 46. As per reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the actor was found hanging in a shed in Los Angeles on December 19, 2025.

Who is Jamie McPhee?

He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children, Jack and Violet. McPhee mostly remained away from the limelight, and it is said that she was a grounding presence in Ransone’s life and prioritized normal life for their children.

A few reports claim that Ransone and McPhee got married in 2008, but it is not confirmed. As per McPhee’s social media posts, the couple took their vows on September 23, 2017, at Rosewood Beach on Lake Michigan.

Jamie McPhee pays emotional tribute

Taking to Instagram, McPhee paid tribute to the actor by writing, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

McPhee is affectionately known as “Skipper” among her friends, and a GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support the family after her husband's death.

A few days ago, McPhee had also shared a fundraiser supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for mental health awareness.

About James Ransone

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone had done several small roles before getting his big break with The Wire. He also appeared in other projects like Generation Kill, Treme, Bosch, Poker Face, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and the upcoming Black Phone 2.