/Melania Trump link in Epstein files: First Lady’s documentary director Brett Ratner in new photos released

US First Lady Melania Trump’s link has once again emerged in the newly released documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. One of the photos shared by the Department of Justice showed disgraced Hollywood director Brett Ratner, the director of Melania’s upcoming documentary. In the photo, made public on Friday (Dec 19), Ratner can be seen posing with late French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime Epstein associate.

Meanwhile, among the images removed and later restored on the DOJ website was one showing a credenza desk in Epstein’s home with an open drawer filled with photos. In one of the pictures was Melania alongside Trump, Epstein, and the sex offender’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the undated photograph showing the director, Brunel appears shirtless and is being closely embraced by Ratner in a dimly lit room. The documents provide no details about when or where the photo was taken.

Brunel died by suicide in 2022 while in a Paris prison, where he was awaiting trial on charges of raping a minor. He had been named by Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent complainants in the Epstein case, in legal filings in both New York and France. Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with Brunel on multiple occasions while she was underage. Giuffre herself died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

Several other women have also accused Ratner, 56, of sexual assault, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, as well as Elliot Page when she was 18, the People reported.

In his first directorial project since 2014’s Hercules, Ratner is set to return with MELANIA, a documentary focused on Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump.