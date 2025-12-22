/Viral video: Is Nickelodeon’s child actor Tylor Chase homeless now? Here’s what we know

A viral video of former child actor Tylor Chase went viral recently, sparking concern among the netizens. Known for playing the role of Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, he was spotted living on the streets of California. He was once a familiar face on television in the mid-2000s, but his condition today has made people ask how Chase ended up here.

Tylor Chase on Ned’s Declassified

Chase was born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona. As per IMDb, Chase got his first acting job as Martin on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. It aired three seasons from 2004 to 2007, and he reportedly entered the entertainment industry through a talent discovery platform, ProScout.

Chase's acting career after Nickelodeon

While Chase was working on Ned’s Declassified, he also appeared in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, then in 2007, he debuted in films through James Franco’s Good Time Max, in which he played the younger version of a character, Adam.

His last role is said to be L.A. Noire, and since then, he has been away from acting.

Mental health struggles

In one of the resurfaced viral videos, Chase has opened up about his mental health issues. He also talked about living with bipolar disorder and the emotional pain that he went through.

What is his situation now?

In September this year, an influencer called LetHallAlli shared videos showing how he lives on the streets of Riverside, California. In the clip, netizens could notice that Chase is dishevelled as he tells passersby that he is a former child actor and is "auditioning for a movie." Within no time, the videos went viral, drawing attention across social media.

Reportedly, a GoFundMe campaign was also launched earlier to help Chase, which raised around $1,200 (approximately 1.6 million KRW), but the fundraiser was later stopped after Chase’s mother contacted the influencer. "What Tyler needs is not money, but medical support. He is unable to manage his medication on his own and often loses his phone within days. Money could actually do more harm than good. He is kind and pure-hearted, but desperately needs treatment," she said.