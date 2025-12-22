/Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection day 3-How much did James Cameron’s sci-fi make on its first Sunday?

James Cameron's sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to maintain its grip at the Indian box office, amid a strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The third installment of the renowned Avatar franchise had a good weekend opening and minted around Rs 25 crore on Sunday, with the three-day total reaching nearly Rs 66 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection day 3

The film was released on December 19 in Indian cinemas and was backed by the pre-release buzz, which led to the collections it has achieved. As per a report by Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned around Rs 25 crore on its first Sunday, making the James Cameron directorial cross Rs 60 crore in just three days of the release.

On day 1, the film earned 19 crores (net); Day 2 minted Rs 22–22.25 crore, and when combined with day 3, it made approximately 66 crores in total. On Day 3, Avatar: Fire and Ash reportedly saw an overall English occupancy of around 46%.

Comparison with the previous Avatar films

Reportedly, the weekend numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) were higher than the latest release of the franchise as it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by Day 3.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash