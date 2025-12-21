/Tempted to True Beauty: K-dramas of Moon Ga Young showcasing versatility

Moon Ga Young has served notable performances in several shows, including True Beauty, Find Me in Your Memory, and others that have showcased her versatility from school romance to thriller. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has featured in.
Moon Ga Young is a South Korean actress and model who started her career as a child model in 2005. She made her debut as a child actress with the film Bloody Reunion the same year. From Tempted to Exo Next Door, Moon Ga Young has been part of several shows.
The show is about a South Korean web series starring Moon Ka-young and members of the K-pop boy band Exo (with the latter playing fictionalized versions of themselves).
The show tells the story of a chef, who opens a restaurant in the place where his twin sister disappeared. From one day to the next, he starts to feel emotions that don't belong to him. It turns out that he feels everything a stranger feels.
The comedy show is the story of three clueless men who, in a dream of making a movie, open a guest house named Waikiki even though they do not know how to run it. How they handle it forms the main crux of the story.
It tells the story of Lee Ro Woom, a swindler, who goes to prison after someone frames her for murder. She reunites with Han Moo Young, a lawyer who put her behind bars, to exact revenge on those who have wronged her.
It follows the story of the heir of a major Korean conglomerate, who bets his bored and wealthy friends that he can seduce a hardworking, innocent college student who doesn't believe in love.
The rom-com show follows the story of a student who is insecure about her appearance and who uses her make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her true self.
The legal drama follows the story of five attorneys who gradually grow as they become entangled in various cases, experiencing ups and downs in their careers and personal lives.
It follows the story of Baek Su Jeong, who leads a planning team at a renowned department store. She meets her new boss, Ban Ju Yeon, her first love from an online game 16 years ago, stirring up memories of when he confessed his feelings but she rejected him.