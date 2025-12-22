/New OTT Releases this week (December 22-28, 2025): Stranger Things to Nobody 2- 7 latest movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

The year 2025 is almost over. Nevertheless, the days ahead will be worthwhile, as some amazing digital releases are taking place on OTT platforms to offer you a pack of entertainment along with suspenseful thrillers. From Stranger Things S5 to Nobody 2, take a look at the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 25-26, 2025
The highly anticipated, gripping horror drama focuses on Eleven and her friends, who will fight one last time against Henry Creel, also known as Vecna, who has reincarnated himself as Mr. Whatsit. For the showdown, Will is developing powers, whereas Eleven is training for the final confrontation of closing the gates forever.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 26, 2025
In the dramatic romantic thriller, Harshvardhan Rane plays Vikramaditya Bhonsle, the son of a powerful politician. He falls in love with a popular film star named Ada Randhawa, played by Sonam Bajwa. The love turns into a dangerous obsession when Vikram becomes furious to get Ada at any cost.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 22, 2025
The action thriller follows lethal ex-assassin Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), who tries to reconnect with his family during a vacation to his childhood amusement park in Plummerville, Wisconsin. However, a dramatic turn of events occurs when a local bullying incident resurfaces in his life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 24, 2025
A Christmas family drama features Helen Mirren as June, who is diagnosed with last-stage cancer at Christmas and has only a few days left. Concerned about her fractured family and their mounting issues, June decides that her husband and their children should gather together and confront their old wounds.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 24, 2025
In a light-hearted Tamil family drama, a common man, Karl Marx, played by Munishkanth, dreams of owning a farm. But in reality, he struggles and lives a routine life with his vocal wife and kids. His family starts a YouTube channel, which leads the plot to be humorous and emotional at the same time.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 25, 2025
The story focuses on a newly married young woman named Juthika, portrayed by Shyamoupti Mudly, who steps into the ancestral home of her husband, known as Ronkini Bhavan. The plot revolves around her journey as she juggles living in a haunted mansion.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 26, 2025
The documentary focuses on investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who has been at the front lines of political journalism in the United States. The reason behind it is that he exposes government and military secrets while using his notes and documents.