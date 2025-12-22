/James Ransone passes away at 46, what was the cause of It: Chapter Two actor's death?

James Ransone, known for The Wire and It: Chapter Two, has passed away at the age of 46. Reportedly, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner died on Friday, and the cause of death has been ruled as suicide.

James Ransone's cause of death

According to TMZ, the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home, and the LA Police officials confirmed that no foul play was suspected during the investigation of the incident.

Who was James Ransone?

The actor gained recognition with the role of Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in season two of The Wire, created by David Simon. His performance as the troubled dock worker gave him a fan following, and he once again collaborated with the filmmaker in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, in which he portrayed Marine Corporal Josh Ray Person.

James Ransone's recent works

The younger generations know him through Andy Muschietti’s It: Chapter Two, where he played the role of the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak. Fans loved him for his skills to bring vulnerability and emotional depth to complex characters. His other notable works include Sinister, Sinister 2, Tangerine, Spike Lee’s remake of Oldboy, The Black Phone, and its sequel, which was Ransone's last film appearance. On television, he featured in shows like Poker Face, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, SEAL Team, and The First.

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, fans and his industry colleagues flooded social media with tributes.

Did James Ransone have mental health issues?

Ransone was born in Baltimore in 1979 and attended the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Maryland. He began his acting career with small roles before landing to The Wire. In his past interviews, he has opened up about his struggles with mental health, childhood trauma, and substance addiction.