/Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge part ways after two years of dating? Here's the truth

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and British actor Louis Partridge, who garnered attention for their relationship and have been together for two years, have reportedly broken it off. Reportedly, the sudden decision of the couple has left many surprised. But what was the main reason for breaking their relationship? Let's delve in to know more details.

What is the exact reason for Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge calling off their relationship?

According to a report of The Sun, the source has said, "They made such a lovely couple, so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It's not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it's better to be apart for now."

The source further continued, "Olivia was at Lily's party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her, but it's just been pretty rough. It's really sad right now." However, the duo Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have not confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's relationship timeline

In 2018, Olivia Rodrigo began deating her Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker after the two met in 2016 when they started filming the series, followed by break up in 2019. Reportedly, Olivia and Louis were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted celebrating Halloween together in London. The duo then made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024, attending the premiere of the Partridge's film Disclaimer.



Louis Partridge had earlier dated American actress Sydney Chandler from June 2021 to September 2023 after meeting her on the set of FX's Pistol.

All about Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge began his career as a child actor and had minor roles in the fantasy films Pan (2015) and Paddington 2 (2017). He rose to prominence when he played Viscount Tewkesbury, the love interest of the title character, in Enola Holmes (2020), starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.