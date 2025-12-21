/Mysaa: Makers reveal first glimpse date of Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll! The actress has amazed the audience with her versatility in acting, be it Kuberaa, Chhaava, Sikander, Thamma or the very latest one, The Girlfriend. Rashmika will be seen in a bold avatar for her upcoming film Mysaa, and much to the excitement of fans, the makers revealed the date of the first glimpse of the film.
Mysaa's first glimpse date revealed; netizens' reaction
Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "From scars to strength. From pain to redemption. The world will #RememberTheName #MYSAA THE FIRST GLIMPSE on 24.12.25. Stay excited to witness @iamRashmika like never before."
Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Crazzy". Another user wrote, "Omg, what a sudden surprise." "Lady superstar", wrote the third user.
For the unversed, as per IMDb, Mysaa is all about a woman who is unafraid of war and unwilling to stop until she finds that one answer. She carries no doubts. Only the ache of an answer she's searched for her whole life. Directed and written by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project
Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika Mandanna is also part of another film, Cocktail 2, which will also star Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the 2012 romantic drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Fans are excited to watch the reunion of Shahid and Kriti after their 2024 rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The release date has not been announced yet.
Directed by Homi Adajania, the production of Cocktail 2 began in Sicily earlier this year, and after the international schedule was over, the cast was set to meet in Delhi for a week-long shoot. However, after the November 10 blast in the Red Fort vicinity that left at least 8 dead and several injured, the makers have decided to delay the plan. Reportedly, later the Delhi schedule was wrapped up in mid-November.