/Peninsula to Tempest: K-dramas and films featuring Gang Dong Won

Summary: Gang Dong Won has been part of shows and films including The Priests, Tempest and Secret Reunion, among others. Let's take a look at few of the projects he has been featured in.
From diverse roles to being a heartthrob to playing intense characters, South Korean actor Gang Dong Won has established himself as one of the celebrated stars in the South Korean showbiz industry. He debuted as a model and rose to stardom through the film Temptation of Wolves.
The rom-com show is based on an original novel of the same title, and it is a classic tale of boy-meets-girl. The plot follows traditional love stories of clashing personalities, familial obstacles, and triumphant love-conquers-all themes.
The South Korean film follows the story of 17-year-old Ah Reum, born with a rare genetic disorder that ages her far faster than everyone else. Possessing the body of an 80-year-old, he prepares a gift for his young parents, who have raised him with unconditional love.
The rom-com show tells the story of Young-Ung, who teaches Korean language in Japan after his company goes bankrupt. One of the students catches his attention, and sparks fly as they get to know each other better.
The action-thriller film tells the story of Kim Gun-woo, a delivery man, who runs for his life after he is falsely accused of assassinating a presidential candidate and all the evidence points towards him.
Peninsula is the standalone sequel to the 2016 film Train to Busan. It tells the story of Jung Seok, a former soldier, who, along with his teammates, sets out on a mission to battle hordes of post-apocalyptic zombies in the Korean peninsula wastelands.
The South Korean film narrates the story of two men who make a living by finding new parents for babies who are left anonymously in boxes; they meet a young woman who left her child behind but now wants it back, and two investigators are hot on the heels of the baby dealers.
The horror film tells the story of a young boy, Hee-Joon, who is possessed by an evil spirit. Nun Yunia tries to save him, assisted by Nun Mikaela. Priest Paul attempts medical treatment, while Priest Andrew performs an exorcism to rid Hee-Joon of the spirit.
The thriller show is about a skilled diplomat, Mun-ju, who served as the UN ambassador, and an international special agent of mysterious nationality, San-ho. The two embark on a mission to uncover the truth about a deadly attack that could threaten the stability of the Korean Peninsula.