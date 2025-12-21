/Yearender 2025: 7 biggest controversies that shook the entertainment industry

Loaded with backlash and legal battles, this year has come to an end. Let's take a look at the biggest controversies of 2025 that shook both the Bollywood and Hollywood industries.
2025 saw several major incidents across the world that shook the internet. From legal battles to scandals, several disturbing matters made headlines this year. Speaking particularly about the entertainment industry, both Hollywood and Bollywood dominated conversations throughout the year. From Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift debate to Sean Combs' sentencing, here are the seven biggest controversies of 2025 in the entertainment industry.
This controversy continued for months, after reports claimed that new mother Deepika Padukone demanded an 8-hour work shift per day on film sets. The matter went viral after she reportedly dropped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and then stepped away from Kalki 2. The internet was divided into two, and critics called the move "unprofessional." However, many also came in support of the actress for asking for work-life balance. Later, Padukone addressed the controversy, saying several male actors have worked eight-hour schedules for years without any question.
Being the most recent one, this controversy began with Singh's appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor was slammed for recreating a scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 and referring to the sacred Daiva ritual as a “ghost.” Later, filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty expressed discomfort, calling the Daiva “sensitive and sacred,” and Singh issued a public apology for the same.
Said to be one of the most viral international controversies, it includes the downfall of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was once among the wealthiest celebrities in entertainment. The hip-hop mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, and the case included several disturbing allegations, like assault footage released in 2024.
The conflict between Paresh Rawal and the Hera Pheri 3 team gained attention among fans during May 2025. Netizens feared that Paresh Rawal would not be a part of the next installment of the popular franchise. However, later it was reported that the disputes with Akshay Kumar and the film makers came to an end; Rawal returned to the project.
It became one of the most viral high-profile legal cases of Bollywood. It started after the untimely death of Sunjay Kapur in June 2025, who was the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. He left behind a multibillion-dollar estate, and the case involves Kapur’s two children with Karisma and his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.
Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi has always been a hot topic of conversation on social media. But her recent remarks about them sparked outrage among photographers and social media users. She questioned their professionalism and education for not respecting celebrities' privacy.
The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is among the most popular Hollywood controversies. It began as rumours of behind-the-scenes tension during the film’s press tour, but soon went to court with sexual harassment allegations, defamation claims, and a $400 million countersuit. As of now, Baldoni’s lawsuit was declined earlier, and Lively’s original complaint remains active. The trial is set for March 2026.