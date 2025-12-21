/Yearender 2025: 7 biggest controversies that shook the entertainment industry

This controversy continued for months, after reports claimed that new mother Deepika Padukone demanded an 8-hour work shift per day on film sets. The matter went viral after she reportedly dropped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and then stepped away from Kalki 2. The internet was divided into two, and critics called the move "unprofessional." However, many also came in support of the actress for asking for work-life balance. Later, Padukone addressed the controversy, saying several male actors have worked eight-hour schedules for years without any question.

