/From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the five Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs. This list also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid
The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs. To achieve this milestone, he took 65 matches and 117 innings.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list. Kohli took 70 matches and 119 innings to score 6000 Test runs.
He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and England in 2018.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the third quickest Indian to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 76 matches and 120 innings.
Virender Sehwag, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list. He took 72 matches and 123 innings to complete 6000 runs in Test cricket.
Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket during his era.
Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and has reached his 6000-run mark in 73 matches and 125 innings.