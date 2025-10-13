LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 16:39 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 16:39 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the five Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs. This list also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid

Sunil Gavaskar - 117 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sunil Gavaskar - 117 innings

The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs. To achieve this milestone, he took 65 matches and 117 innings.

Virat Kohli - 119 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 119 innings

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list. Kohli took 70 matches and 119 innings to score 6000 Test runs.

He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and England in 2018.

Sachin Tendulkar - 120 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar - 120 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the third quickest Indian to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 76 matches and 120 innings.

Virender Sehwag - 123 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virender Sehwag - 123 innings

Virender Sehwag, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list. He took 72 matches and 123 innings to complete 6000 runs in Test cricket.

Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket during his era.

Rahul Dravid - 125 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 125 innings

Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and has reached his 6000-run mark in 73 matches and 125 innings.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built
6

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire
7

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list
5

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins
5

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins