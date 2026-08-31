/Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest batter to achieve THIS milestone

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another record to his growing list of achievements by becoming the youngest batter to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history. The 15-year-old achieved the feat while playing for East Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final in Bengaluru. He reached his fifty from just 42 balls, completing the milestone with a six.

Sooryavanshi went on to score a brilliant 92 off 81 balls, missing out on a century by just eight runs. His aggressive batting came at an important stage of the match and helped East Zone strengthen their position.

At 15 years and 175 days, Sooryavanshi broke a record that had remained untouched for 57 years. Laxman Singh previously held the record after scoring a Duleep Trophy fifty at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969.

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Sooryavanshi has also moved ahead of Piyush Chawla, who was 16 years and 307 days old when he scored a half-century in the Duleep Trophy in 2025.

Youngest batters to score a Duleep Trophy fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 years, 175 days

Laxman Singh (1969) - 16 years, 23 days

Piyush Chawla (2025) - 16 years, 307 days

Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock came a day after he found himself in an unexpected leadership role.

On Day 1, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan was forced to leave the field during the morning session after being hit on his right wrist. Sooryavanshi then took over as the stand-in captain for around an hour before and after lunch, with Kishan later returning to lead the side.

During his short stint as captain, Sooryavanshi also made an important DRS call. In the 40th over, Central Zone opener and wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal was batting on 46 when he edged a delivery from Mukesh Kumar outside the off stump. East Zone appealed for a catch behind the wicket, but the umpire did not give him out.

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Sooryavanshi decided to review the decision and an UltraEdge showed a small spike as the ball passed the bat, confirming the edge and giving East Zone a key wicket.

For Sooryavanshi, the match has already become a memorable one. After briefly leading East Zone on the opening day, he produced another major achievement by becoming the youngest player to score a Duleep Trophy fifty.