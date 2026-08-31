/'Batting was not up to the mark': Babar Azam on Pakistan’s Test loss to England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that poor batting was the main reason for their 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s, while praising Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Abbas for their individual performances. After the defeat, Babar explained that Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss in an attempt to take advantage of the conditions, however, their batters failed to make the most of their chances in both innings.

“I think we won the toss and bowled first, and we tried to utilise the conditions. Then, the batting was not up to the mark. Second innings again, bowling…Abbas was outstanding. Batting again collapsed,” Babar said during the post-match presentation.

The Pakistan skipper also praised Saud Shakeel for his determined effort during the run chase. He said the batter showed “class and determination” while attempting to build a partnership.

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“I think Saud showed class and determination. We just followed our plans and tried to build a partnership, but unfortunately we didn’t have partnerships,” he added.

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Babar also highlighted Mohammed Abbas’ five-wicket haul in the second innings and described it as a special achievement at the historic Lord’s venue.

“I think a Lord’s five-for is a memorable moment for Abbas. To be honest, we’re trying to do our best with both batting and bowling,” Babar said.

In the match, England’s bowlers Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer broke down Pakistan’s batting order as the visitors were dismissed for 194 while chasing 389. Robinson was the star performer, finishing with match figures of 8/35 and winning the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, England recovered after Pakistan reduced them to 77/4 in the first innings. Jordan Cox scored 55 and Jamie Smith made 61 to steady the innings.

Gus Atkinson contributed 45, while Josh Tongue remained unbeaten on 30 as England reached 290.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Abbas took 4/73 and Mohammed Ali returned figures of 3/86. However, Pakistan’s batting struggled badly and they were bowled out for just 110.

Robinson took four wickets, while Archer and Tongue claimed three and two wickets respectively, giving England a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

England then scored 208 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389. Dan Lawrence top-scored with 54, while Abbas took five wickets for the visitors.

Pakistan lost early wickets during the chase before Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel put together a 97-run partnership to give their team hope. Shakeel fought hard for his 97, but England’s bowlers continued to dominate and dismissed Pakistan for 194.