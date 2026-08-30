/Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali, Deepti shine as India beat Thailand by 94 runs

India opened their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign in style, beating Thailand by 94 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30). Shafali Verma scored her 19th T20I half-century, while the Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma, then completed a comfortable victory. Thailand, chasing 160, were bowled out for only 65 in 16.1 overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai was their top scorer, fighting alone with a 48-ball 41.

Deepti was the standout bowler for India. Playing her 150th T20I, the Agra-born all-rounder produced a double-wicket maiden in the ninth over, dismissing Naomi Hamilton and Nannaphat Chaihan and later finished with outstanding figures of 3/0 from 1.1 overs.

Nandni Sharma also impressed with 3/18, while N. Shree Charani took 2/10 in three overs. Kranti Gaud picked up one wicket for 26 runs.

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Thailand, however, managed to put India under some pressure during the first innings.

After being asked to bat first, India made a quick start through Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Their partnership ended when Mandhana was run out after a direct hit.

Debutant Pratika Rawal then scored a useful 22 off 18 balls and added 53 runs with Shafali for the second wicket. India reached 108/3 in 11.3 overs after captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for five.

India then suffered a sudden collapse, losing six wickets for just 29 runs. Thailand leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi played a key role, dismissing Shafali and Richa Ghosh off successive balls in the 13th over.

Chanida Sutthiruang also kept India’s scoring in check with an economical spell of 1/14 in three overs.